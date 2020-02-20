Ryan Newman has walked out of the hospital
This photo provided by Roush Racing shows NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his daughters, Brooklyn Sage, left, and Ashlyn Olivia, leaving Halifax Medical Center, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, about 42 hours after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.(Roush Racing via AP)
Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital, just days after a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 Monday.
Newman, whose car was spun out as he led the last lap, hit the wall, flipped, was hit by another car before flipping several more times and catching fire, all at 200 miles per hour, was showing “great improvement,” according to an earlier update from his team.
A few hours later, Roush Fenway Racing shared a photo of Newman leaving the hospital, along with his daughters, under his own power.
The extent of Newman’s injuries haven’t been publicly announced.
Here’s the video posted by Ryan’s wife Krissie