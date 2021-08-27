      Weather Alert

Ryan Hurd sets his sights on his 15-track debut album, ‘Pelago‘

Aug 27, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Sony Music Nashville

After years of being one of Nashville’s most in-demand country songwriters and a steadily rising artist in his own right, Ryan Hurd has announced the release of his debut album.

The project, called Pelago, will be out this fall and contain 15 songs, many of which were inspired by the singer’s childhood growing up near Lake Michigan. The track list includes previously-released love ballads like “To a T” and “Diamonds or Twine,” which Ryan has released over the years in part as dedications to his fellow country artist wife, Maren Morris.

Speaking of Maren, she’s featured on Pelago, too: The couple’s current country radio single duet, “Chasing After You,” is the third track on the project.

Additionally, Ryan is celebrating his album announcement with another new song, called “June, July, August.” Pelago will be out in full on October 15, but it’s available to pre-add and pre-save now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover Your Relationship after an Affair. Here's How.
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
A Packed House For First Concert At The Rialto!
A $1,500 Table with a Hole in the Middle, So Your Cat Can Watch You Eat!
Single Mom Can't Afford a Gift for her Son's 5th Birthday - So She Literally MAKES his Wish Come True
Connect With Us Listen To Us On