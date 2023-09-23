98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ryan Hurd Defends Maren Morris: ‘She Deserves to Be Celebrated’

September 23, 2023 1:13PM CDT
Ryan Hurd defended his wife, Maren Morris, after she released “The Bridge.”

It’s a two song project, which focuses on the singer leaving country music.

Hurd supported his fellow songwriter – who happens to be his bride – on Instagram, by writing, “She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated.  I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them.  I knew it would strike a chord.”

Hurd also defended Morris against online haters, who criticize her music and her support for diversity and inclusion in country music.  “Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck, because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard,” Hurd continued.  “I’m so sick of watching my wife get the s–t kicked out of her by the internet.  I’m sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says.  It’s the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I’m sick of people getting rewarded for it.”

What do you think of Maren Morris’ The Bridge?

 

