Ryan Craig Band

August 11, 2023 8:38AM CDT
Ryan Craig is from small town Peotone, IL right off of Interstate 57. The musician picked up the guitar 4 years ago and started to write his own songs with influences by Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, and John Mellencamp. Ryan Frequents Nashville’s music Row and has played at some of Music City’s top music spots! The Illinois country artist has been making noise in the Chicagoland area with his band and plans on paving his way to the next level of the music business! You can hear Ryan’s singles “Summertime Feeling” and “Drink Your Memory Away” on all music platforms!

