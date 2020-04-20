‘Ruthless’ star Jaime Callica says Tyler Perry’s sex-crazed cult series is “wild,” but he’s “extra excited” to be a part of it

Photo Credit: Bobby Quillard Jaime Callica says he was “extra excited” to take on the role of Brian Rollins, an agent looking to take down a sex-crazed cult, in the new Tyler Perry series Ruthless.
The series, which is a BET+ spinoff of Tyler Perry’s The Oval on BET, follows a woman named Ruth and her young daughter, who both become entangled in an insane cult called the Rakudushis. Callica, who has been featured on various shows like UnREAL, Lucifer, and Spike Lee‘s Tales from the Hood, tells ABC Audio that this particular show was unlike anything he’s ever experienced before.
“I thought it was wild,” he says. “I thought exactly what everybody thinks.”
Callica also notes that the project was a new venture for Perry as well.
“The thing that I love most about it is it’s completely unlike anything that Mr. P.’s ever done,” he explains. “I’ve always been a big Tyler Perry fan, but this is really outside of what most his following are accustomed to.”
“And I knew that some people would think it was a little bit too wild for them,” he says. “And others would really, really welcome it, because… it’s so unlike anything he’s ever done.”
Still, no matter what people thought, Callica says he was up for the challenge.
“So when I got the audition, I was extra excited because I really wanted to be a part of this particular project,” he says.
Ruthless, also starring Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, and Blue Kimble, is now available on BET+.
