Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes History Even After Death, Will Live on as Civil Rights Icon
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)
After the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, voter registration and mail-in ballot requests jumped with huge numbers.
Vote.org saw over 139,000 voters coming to the site to verify their voter status, up 118-percent from the week, prior. There were over 140,000 new registrations and 32,000 mail-in ballot requests.
National Voters Day followed with users breaking the site – after 730,000 people visited – and 135,000 people verifying their voting status.
So what does this all mean? “I think it means that people are paying attention, that there’s a younger generation that’s definitely paying attention,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey told NBC News.