Russell Wilson wants to have more babies with Ciara
Joe Faraoni / ESPN ImagesCiara and Russell Wilson welcomed their newborn son, Win, on July 23rd, but it seems like the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is already working on their next baby.
Wilson hinted to his wife that they would be expanding the family in the not so far future.
“‘Sir Win!’” he captioned a video of him holding his son on Instagram. “Late Nights! Team No Sleep!”
“He’s so precious,” Ciara says in the video, doting over her youngest child from behind the camera. “Gosh, he’s so beautiful.”
“We’re going to have more of these little things,” Wilson then says.
“OK, sit down, I have to stop the video right now,” Ciara replies to her husband.
They may not be on the same page about a new addition, at least for now, but Ciara is enjoying her new family of five. She also shared a video of her cuddling with Win in her Instagram story.
Win is the newest addition to Ciara and Russell expanding family, which also includes their three-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, and Ciara’s six-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship.
By Rachel George
