Russell Dickerson’s making his acting debut on ‘Call Me Kat’

Russell Dickerson will be making his acting debut in the upcoming season finale of Call Me Kat.

The country singer will play himself on an episode titled “Call Me A Donut Wall” and offer Max (played by Cheyenne Jackson) a new career opportunity that might change his life.

“I was super nervous at first, like playing my first concert all over again,” Russell shares of his first acting role. “But the cast and crew were so welcoming and made it such an incredible experience. I could absolutely see myself acting more!”

On the music front, Russell is climbing up the country charts with his current single, “God Gave Me A Girl.”

Call Me Kat airs Thursday, May 4, at 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

