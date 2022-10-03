Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album

Russell Dickerson announced over the weekend that he’s all set to release his third studio album on November 4. The self-titled collection will contain 15 new tracks.

Russell says these song may not be what his fans have come to expect from him, but through them, he’s expressing a different side of himself.

He stated in press release: “I’m still the hyper, outgoing, fun-loving, crazy dude on stage. But also these songs are so meaningful to me. It’s not all hype and smoke and lights.” I am a songwriter, I trust my instincts, and now my instincts are telling me to share 100-percent me, and creatively just let it flow.”

He co-wrote and co-produced all 15 tracks.

1. Blame It On Being Young – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Parker Welling

2. Sorry – Russell Dickerson, Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson

3. She Likes It (Feat. Jake Scott) – Russell Dickerson, Jake Scott, Josh Kerr

4. I Still Believe – Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling, Matt Jenkins, Zach Crowell

5. Big Wheels – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson

6. I Remember – Russell Dickerson, Alysa Vanderheym, Chris Ryan, Logan Turner, Matt McGinn

7. I Wonder – Russell Dickerson, Jon Nite, Casey Brown

8. God Gave Me A Girl – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Zach Crowell

9. All The Same Friends – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Zach Crowell

10. Beers To The Summer – Russell Dickerson, Matt Jenkins, Mark Holman

11. She’s Why – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Sean Douglas

12. 18 – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Illsey Juber, Ashley Gorley

13. Over And Over – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Parker Welling, Jordan Reynolds

14. Drink To This – Russell Dickerson, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling

15. Just Like Your Mama – Russell Dickerson, Lori McKenna, Casey Brown