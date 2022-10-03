98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album

October 3, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Share
Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album

Russell Dickerson announced over the weekend that he’s all set to release his third studio album on November 4. The self-titled collection will contain 15 new tracks.

Russell says these song may not be what his fans have come to expect from him, but through them, he’s expressing a different side of himself.

He stated in press release: “I’m still the hyper, outgoing, fun-loving, crazy dude on stage. But also these songs are so meaningful to me. It’s not all hype and smoke and lights.” I am a songwriter, I trust my instincts, and now my instincts are telling me to share 100-percent me, and creatively just let it flow.”

He co-wrote and co-produced all 15 tracks.

1. Blame It On Being Young – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Parker Welling

2. Sorry – Russell Dickerson, Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson

3. She Likes It (Feat. Jake Scott) – Russell Dickerson, Jake Scott, Josh Kerr

4. I Still Believe – Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling, Matt Jenkins, Zach Crowell

5. Big Wheels – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson

6. I Remember – Russell Dickerson, Alysa Vanderheym, Chris Ryan, Logan Turner, Matt McGinn

7. I Wonder – Russell Dickerson, Jon Nite, Casey Brown

8. God Gave Me A Girl – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Zach Crowell

9. All The Same Friends – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Zach Crowell

10. Beers To The Summer – Russell Dickerson, Matt Jenkins, Mark Holman

11. She’s Why – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Sean Douglas

12. 18 – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Illsey Juber, Ashley Gorley

13. Over And Over – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Parker Welling, Jordan Reynolds

14. Drink To This – Russell Dickerson, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling

15. Just Like Your Mama – Russell Dickerson, Lori McKenna, Casey Brown

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

Eight Strict Rules Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Follow in their Marriage

Recent Posts