Russell Dickerson Reveals Details Of Upcoming Album
Russell Dickerson announced over the weekend that he’s all set to release his third studio album on November 4. The self-titled collection will contain 15 new tracks.
Russell says these song may not be what his fans have come to expect from him, but through them, he’s expressing a different side of himself.
He stated in press release: “I’m still the hyper, outgoing, fun-loving, crazy dude on stage. But also these songs are so meaningful to me. It’s not all hype and smoke and lights.” I am a songwriter, I trust my instincts, and now my instincts are telling me to share 100-percent me, and creatively just let it flow.”
He co-wrote and co-produced all 15 tracks.
1. Blame It On Being Young – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Parker Welling
2. Sorry – Russell Dickerson, Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson
3. She Likes It (Feat. Jake Scott) – Russell Dickerson, Jake Scott, Josh Kerr
4. I Still Believe – Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling, Matt Jenkins, Zach Crowell
5. Big Wheels – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson
6. I Remember – Russell Dickerson, Alysa Vanderheym, Chris Ryan, Logan Turner, Matt McGinn
7. I Wonder – Russell Dickerson, Jon Nite, Casey Brown
8. God Gave Me A Girl – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Zach Crowell
9. All The Same Friends – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Zach Crowell
10. Beers To The Summer – Russell Dickerson, Matt Jenkins, Mark Holman
11. She’s Why – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Sean Douglas
12. 18 – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Illsey Juber, Ashley Gorley
13. Over And Over – Russell Dickerson, Josh Kerr, Parker Welling, Jordan Reynolds
14. Drink To This – Russell Dickerson, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling
15. Just Like Your Mama – Russell Dickerson, Lori McKenna, Casey Brown