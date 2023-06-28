Russell Dickerson Releases ‘Summer Focused’ EP + Video, Announces Headline Tour

Russell Dickerson released a five-song EP, yesterday (June 27th), called Three Months Two Streets Down, which is described as “summer-focused,” according to a release. He has also released a music video to go along with a song called “Ride The Wave.”

Russell wrote four of the songs on the project. He got help from big-hitters Tyler Hubbard and Shay Mooney.

Dickerson, who has opened for Tim McGraw, said, “I’ve had these songs for awhile and wanted to do something cool with them – releasing a summer EP just seemed like the perfect fit. I like how there’s a track on there for everyone – whether it’s one that makes you nostalgic or more of a feel-good song to blast in your car. So glad I can officially share these tracks with the RD Fam!”

Russell’s upcoming Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour will kick off in Philadelphia on September 21st.

FAST FACTS

The Three Months Two Streets Down track list includes:

1. Ride The Wave – Russell Dickerson, John-Luke Carter, Shay Mooney

2. Down on the Beach – Jordan Schmidt, Chase McGill, Tyler Hubbard

3. Steal My Summer – Russell Dickerson, Jon Nite, Casey Brown

4. Beauty and the Beach – Russell Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Ben Johnson

5. SMR LV – Russell Dickerson, Sofia Quinn