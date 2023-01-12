98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Russell Dickerson plans to crash the opening of Nashville’s first In-N-Out

January 12, 2023 1:11PM CST
Share
Russell Dickerson plans to crash the opening of Nashville’s first In-N-Out

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Russell Dickerson can’t contain his excitement about California’s popular In-N-Out burger chain finally making its way to Nashville.

“Y’all, huge announcement! As you probably already have seen, In-N-Out’s coming to Nashville. I will be playing the opening of the In-N-Out in Nashville,” he posted on his socials.

There might be one little hiccup with Russell’s plan, however.

“I’ve not been invited to do so,” he added, “but I will be there, guitar in hand, at the opening of these In-N-Outs. Yo!”

Earlier this week, the iconic burgers, fries and shakes joint announced it will be opening a corporate hub south of Nashville, with plans to open its first couple Music City locations by 2026. So far, In-N-Out only extends as far east as Texas. 

Stay tuned to see if Russell can make his dream gig official. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts