Russell Dickerson Plans “She Likes It” Tour For Winter 2022

Russell Dickerson is not slowing down anytime soon as he just announced his “She Likes It” Tour, kicking off in mid-November.

The 10-stop tour ends in Denver in early December and is named after his new single, “She Likes It,” which features pop singer Jake Scott. Opening for Dickerson on the tour is newcomer Drew Green. Dickerson will be coming off tour with Tim McGraw, where he has opened for the singer for his “McGraw 2022” Tour.

“We’re bringing the RD PARTY back on the road to more cities with the She Likes It Tour!” Dickerson said in a statement. “We’re gonna be playing tons of that new music too! LET’S GO!” Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th.