RUSSELL DICKERSON IS MAKING A STATEMENT WITH NEW SELF-TITLED ALBUM

Russell Dickerson releases his third studio album today (Friday, November 4th). The 15-song project is self-titled, not only because he co-wrote and co-produced the entire thing, but as he tells us, he’s making a statement. “You know, I had to fight against this whole big ‘the format is really country right now.’ And I’m like, ‘Cool, good for them.’ Like that’s even more of like putting my foot down, planting my flag of Russell Dickerson the self-titled album is like I’m not trying to fit into any format. Yes, we’ve got some country songs, we got little funky songs, we’ve got some heartstring ballads. Like, whatever it is, it’s Russell Dickerson and it’s not gonna be trying to fit into any format. I’m gonna stay true to who I’ve always been.”

The lead single from the Russell Dickerson album is “She Likes It” featuring Jake Scott, which is a current Top 20 hit.

Russell kicks off his headlining She Likes It Tour with special guest Drew Green on November 17th in Indianapolis.

