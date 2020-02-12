Russell Dickerson Hosts House Party for New Album
ABC/Image Group LA
Instead of renting out an expensive venue, to celebrate his new single, Russell Dickerson did something better. Tuesday, he and his wife, Kailey, invited a small group of Music City insiders to their newly-renovated Nashville-area home.
Kailey — who has also directed several of Russell’s music videos — did the design work herself. She oversaw the clean, modern space, which features an enormous kitchen – with multiple sinks and a giant cooktop. In the master bedroom, there’s a see-through fireplace. It sits next to a soaking tub, in a luxurious bathroom.
Russell gathered his guests into the family room, to play “Love You Like I Used To,” which is the lead single from his sophomore album, expected sometime this year. The Tennessee native went on to unveil two more new tunes, from the forthcoming record, as well.
Next week, Russell heads back into the studio, with producer Dann Huff. They will finish up the album. It’s the follow-up to his 2017 debut, “Yours;” which boasts the chart-topping title track, as well as the subsequent number ones “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing.”
