Run the Jewels to hold voter registration event on Adult Swim

Katja Ogrin/WireImageRun the Jewels‘ Killer Mike and El-P will be performing their new album, Run the Jewels 4, in its entirety on Adult Swim as part of a voter registration drive with Ben & Jerry’s at midnight on October 10.
The event, dubbed “Holy Calamavote” a reference to one of the song titles on RTJ4, will also be a first for the cable channel, which will mark its first-ever broadcast musical performance. The show will be streaming on Adult Swim’s website as well as the TV channel, and will be available to watch on the Adult Swim YouTube channel after the initial broadcast ends.
“Adult Swim is honored to be a part of this cultural moment and to partner with Run the Jewels and Ben & Jerry’s to present the first performance of the acclaimed RTJ4 album,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “We hope this special event encourages our fans to make a plan and exercise their Constitutional right to vote.”
Ben & Jerry’s website has also set up a page where fans can pledge to vote.
Run the Jewels was supposed to be hitting the road this year with Rage Against the Machine vocalist Zack de la Rocha and Pharrell Williams, but the outing was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.