Run The Jewels & Solange to appear on the Best of Pitchfork Music Festival Livestream and Drive-In

Cooper Neill/Getty ImagesPitchfork has announced the Best of Pitchfork Music Festival Livestream and Drive-In.
The one-night-only event will feature Pitchfork Fest highlights and rare, archival footage of Run the Jewels, Solange, Carly Rae Jepsen, FKA Twigs, as well as Rico Nasty and more.
The festival will screen live at The Drive-In at Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles, for an early and late show, with DJ A-Trak on the ones and twos ahead of each screening.
All guests and staff are required to wear face masks upon entering the venue to ensure the health and safety of all attendees. Hotel Figueroa will also have onsite security staff to ensure attendees abide by the social distancing guidelines set in place.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Movement for Black Lives organization, which will allow online viewers to donate as well.
The Best of Pitchfork Music Festival Livestream and Drive-In stream begins on Saturday, Sept. 26th at 7 p.m. EST and will be available to watch on the Pitchfork homepage and Pitchfork’s YouTube channel.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.