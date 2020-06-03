Run the Jewels drops new album two days early; listen to Zack de la Rocha & Josh Homme collabs now
Jewel Runners/BMG; Art by Timothy SaccentiThe new Run the Jewels album, RTJ4, which features collaborations with Zack de la Rocha and Josh Homme, was supposed to arrive this Friday, but the hip-hop duo decided to drop the record two days early.
“F** it, why wait?” RTJ says in a statement. “The world is infested with bulls*** so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all.”
“We hope it brings you some joy,” the duo adds. “Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving two friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.”
The Rage Against the Machine vocalist guests on a track called “JU$T,” which also features Pharrell Williams, while the Queens of the Stone Age frontman joins gospel legend Mavis Staples on a cut titled “Pulling the Pin.”
De la Rocha previously collaborated with Run the Jewels on their previous two albums, and he makes a cameo in the video for the RTJ4 song, “Ooh La La.” RTJ had also been set to open for Rage’s reunion tour this year, which has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RTJ4 is out now via digital outlets, and you can download it for free via RuntheJewels.com.
By Josh Johnson
(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)