Run-DMC celebrates hip hop history with new Adidas collaboration

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesAlmost three decades later, Run-DMC is still credited for putting Adidas classic shell toe sneakers on the hip hop map with their 1986 single, “My Adidas.” To celebrate their astonishing contribution to hip hop, the legendary rap group are set to launch a special capsule collection including a special pair of retro-inspired shoes and apparel.
The shoe arrives as a special edition of Adidas classic Superstar shoes, in honor of its 50th anniversary, which features three stripes on each side and a Run-DMC sockliner and tongue label. The shoes run for about $120.
The upcoming Adidas Superstar 50’s will come in white with black stripes and black with white stripes, accompanied by a pair of fat laces for classic ’80s hip hop style. The white pair features a red heel and the Run-DMC logo on the tongue label, while the black pair features a portrait of late group member Jam Master Jay, and are only available on the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
The special RUN-DMC collection will be available at Adidas.com Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 a.m. EST.
By Rachel George
