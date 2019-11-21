“Rules” For the Middle Seat On A Plane… Here You Go.
While some people book the aisle, and others want the window, hardly anyone would willingly choose the middle seat on a plane. But if you do find yourself sandwiched in, here are some unofficial rules to follow.
Just because you’re stuck with the worst seat doesn’t mean you get to take up any extra legroom. Pack a neck pillow because it’s really uncool to sleep on your neighbor’s shoulder. Take the bathroom break at the same time as the aisle seat person so you don’t disturb them.
If you’re traveling as a couple, draw straws, because one of you will have to take the middle.
There is one shining light: Middle seaters get both armrests!