Royal Caribbean Won’t Require Vaccinations Anymore

If you want to take a Royal Caribbean cruise, you no longer have to be vaccinated. The company has reversed its vaccination mandate for passengers departing from Florida. In a press release, they said, “Vaccines are not required for passengers, but all ship crew members will be vaccinated. Guests who are unvaccinated will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols.” Their first cruise since the pandemic will take off July 2nd from Miami If you are vaccinated, do you feel comfortable in places with unvaccinated people? If you aren’t vaccinated, do you feel safe without a mask?