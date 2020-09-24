Royal Blood drops new song, “Trouble’s Coming”; third album due out spring 202
Credit: Dean MartindaleAs promised, Royal Blood has dropped a new single.
The fresh track is called “Trouble’s Coming,” and is available now for digital download.
“Trouble’s Coming” follows Royal Blood’s 2017 sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark?, and is the first preview of the U.K. duo’s upcoming third album, which is due out in the spring of 2021.
According to a press release, the currently untitled record finds Royal Blood embracing more dance-oriented influences, such as Daft Punk and Justice.
“It was the moment something started to click — where we started playing over those much more rigid dance beats,” says frontman Mike Kerr. “The breakthrough was realizing that there was real common ground between that and what we’d done before. It’s that AC/DC aspect: where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat.”
“Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we’d done before, it didn’t feel at all unnatural,” Kerr continues. “It felt like we were returning to music we’d loved from the very beginning: Daft Punk, Justice, things that were really groove-orientated. It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we’d censored in ourselves.”
By Josh Johnson
