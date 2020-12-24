Roy Gregory Takes the All-New Ford Bronco Sport for a Ride!
Roy Gregory takes a ride in the highly anticipated 2021 Ford Bronco Sport from Rod Baker Ford at 16101 S Lincoln Highway in Plainfield.
The all-new Bronco is back to into the wilderness. Bronco was torture-tested in the Johnson Valley desert – home of King of the Hammers. It also took on the grueling Baja 1000, one of the world’s toughest off-road endurance races. So get ready for rugged adventure because Bronco is coming to help you experience all the excitement the wild has to offer.