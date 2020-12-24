      Weather Alert

Roy Gregory Takes the All-New Ford Bronco Sport for a Ride!

Dec 23, 2020 @ 11:51pm

Roy Gregory takes a ride in the highly anticipated 2021 Ford Bronco Sport from Rod Baker Ford at 16101 S Lincoln Highway in Plainfield.

The all-new Bronco is back to into the wilderness. Bronco was torture-tested in the Johnson Valley desert – home of King of the Hammers. It also took on the grueling Baja 1000, one of the world’s toughest off-road endurance races. So get ready for rugged adventure because Bronco is coming to help you experience all the excitement the wild has to offer.

 

TAGS
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Rod Baker Ford
