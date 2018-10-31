Roy Gregory Gives Kudos to the Green Bay Packers

As a Chicago Bears fan I don’t often give props to the Green Bay Packers but I have to say, JOB WELL DONE! If you watched Sundays Packers vs. Rams game you witnessed a great game between the undefeated Rams and The Packers led by one of if not the best QB of all time Aaron Rodgers. The Rams kicked a field goal to go up 29-27 with 2:05 to play. Bears fans have watched Aaron Rodgers enough to know 2 minutes for him to lead his team down the field is an eternity.

The Packers were getting the kick off after the Rams scored, Ty Montgomery was told by his coach Mike McCarthy to “take a knee” and let’s see what Rodgers and the offense could do. Instead, Montgomery decided to ignore what he was told and ran the ball out of the endzone. He was hit and fumbled the ball. He was seen just before that throwing his helmet and yelling at coaches for not being in a few plays in the last set of downs. After the fumble the Rams ran out the clock and won the game.

Montgomery admitted on Monday that he made a mistake by taking the ball out. Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said he was told to take the touchback. “I made a split second decision on, I don’t know if this is going to land on the goal line, so I’m not going to take a knee on the goal line or the half yard line and take a chance at putting the game in the refs’ hands.”

Yesterday Montgomery was sent packing in a trade to the Baltimore Ravens for a 7th Round Draft Pick. That’s not a whole lot but the Packers got more for him than you would expect after completely ignoring his head coach and letting down his teammates. Great job Packers! You could have cut him, but you got a 7th round pick. Well Done!