Roy Gregory gets a Bonus from His Bank!
Santa Claus made an early delivery to WCCQ’s Roy Gregory. He received this letter from Brian Sedergren of ABRI Credit Union. They are celebrating their 70th Anniversary this year with a variety of giveaways to their members but this bonus was money:
|
|
|
|
Dear Roy Gregory:
We are so happy to announce that in addition to our other 70th anniversary celebrations, we are also issuing a special bonus to all Abri account holders. This is to thank our members who have built Abri over the past 70 years into one of the largest credit unions in Illinois.
On December 18th, you will see a deposit to your primary shares account marked “Special 70th Anniversary Bonus”. This is not a mistake! It’s our way of thanking the members like you who are also owners of Abri! Credit Unions were formed when everyday people decided to pool their money together for their collective good. Abri still believes deeply in that philosophy and that’s why we’re dispersing nearly $500,000 to our members with this special bonus!
During our 70th anniversary celebration, we as a credit union also helped the communities we partner with by donating canned goods to the local food pantries, collecting donations for United Way and doing random acts of kindness for others. We thank you if you participated in these activities because part of celebrating 70 great years is sharing that celebration with others. We also helped our membership by giving away some great prizes!
- 70” TV
- Bison Cooler
- $100 gas cards
- Amazon Echo
- Ring Doorbell
- $70 cash
Again, thank you for being a member of Abri, whether you’ve been with us for years or have recently joined. We look forward to many more great years of helping you succeed financially.
Sincerely,
|
|
Brian Cedergren
President/CEO
Abri Credit Union
Roy’s bonus was $73. Thanks ABRI CREDIT UNION! I guess it’s never too late to get on the “Nice” List.