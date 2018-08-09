Roy & Geno are Planning a roadtrip to a Bears Game, Now They have a Food Challenge

Roy Gregory & Geno Brien now have a challenge when they head to Phoenix next month to see the Bears & Cardinals play September 23rd. The Arizona Cardinals just announced a new promotion this year called the Gridiron Burger Challenge.

It’s a GIANT $75 BURGER on a 10-inch bun stuffed with five third-pound patties . . . five hot dogs . . . five bratwursts . . . 20 slices of American cheese . . . eight slices of bacon . . . eight chicken tenders . . . 12 ounces of fries . . . and lettuce, tomatoes, and sauce.

It weighs a total of seven pounds. But if you can finish it in under an hour, you’ll win a Cardinals jersey AND get your picture on the Jumbotron.

Someone on Reddit calculated that the burger has approximately 8,000 calories. So if you beat the challenge, make sure to order your free jersey one size bigger than when you started. See the Burger and read the full story from CBS Sports.