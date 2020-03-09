Roy Fell Asleep Saturday Night, Woke Up in a 70’s Dream
Record player, close-up
Saturday night was a day of laundry, cleaning up the house, grocery shopping, then passing out on my couch. About 3am (or technically 4am) Sunday morning, I woke up to a 1 hour commercial dedicated to the pop songs of the 1970’s. I’ll admit I haven’t heard most of them probably since they came out in the 70’s but it got me thinking. What was your favorite 1970’s Pop Song?
Roy Gregory: There are actually 3 categories I have for picking my song. 1) My absolute favorite, 2) Best Cross-over Hit, and 3) Cheesy Pop Song.
First is one of the greatest songs of all time “Hotel California” from May of 1977. Always loved the Eagles but thought the addition of Joe Walsh made them even better. I can still hear this song a hundred times a day and love it!
Number 2 on my list, topped the charts in May of 1976…the cross-over pop hit from the Bellamy Brothers, “Let Your Love Flow”. I probably picked it since the Bellamy Brothers are coming to Allstate Arena on March 19th as part of the Friends & Heroes 2020 Tour with Blake Shelton, Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, & Trace Adkins.
And finally my Cheesy Pop Hit of the 1970’s is the 1971 hit from Paul Revere & the Raiders, “Indian Reservation (The Lament of the Cherokee Reservation Indian)” (I had the 45 and played it over and over)
Carol McGowan’s 1970’s favorites:
In December of 1977 the movie “Saturday Night Fever” was released. The Movie and Soundtrack would kick off the “Disco” craze. The big hit from that Soundtrack was “Stayin Alive” by the Bee Gees. The song spent 4 weeks on top of the charts beginning in February of 1978:
Carol’s other favorite just made it into the 70’s list. “Babe” from Styx spent 2 weeks on top of the charts in December of 1979.