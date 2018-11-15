Roy Clark Dies at 85
By Todd Boss
|
Nov 15, 2018 @ 1:18 PM
(AP Photo/John S. Stewart)

Legendary Country star Roy Clark has passed away. He was 85 years old. He died of complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.  Clark brought Country music to the masses with the hit TV show Hee-Haw. It ran from 1969 to 1992.  He was a Grammy, CMA and ACM Award winner as well as a Grand Ole Opry member and a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee. He was known as the “super picker” for his dynamic guitar playing skills.  Do you remember Hee-Haw? What’s your favorite song from Roy Clark?

Click HERE for more on this story.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chris Young may be ready to move on… This App Lets You Cut Your Ex Out of Your Photos Roads Very Slick This Morning “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” Will Cross Over Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban Were the Big Winners at Last Night’s CMA Awards Midland’s connection to California is strong!
Comments