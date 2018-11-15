Roy Clark Dies at 85

Legendary Country star Roy Clark has passed away. He was 85 years old. He died of complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Clark brought Country music to the masses with the hit TV show Hee-Haw. It ran from 1969 to 1992. He was a Grammy, CMA and ACM Award winner as well as a Grand Ole Opry member and a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee. He was known as the “super picker” for his dynamic guitar playing skills. Do you remember Hee-Haw? What’s your favorite song from Roy Clark?

