Roy & Carol’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Nov 23, 2019 @ 8:11am

If you’re looking for something to go with your Turkey or Ham this Thanksgiving, Roy & Carol in the morning frequently get asked to post our favorite recipes. Roy always makes his mom’s “Funeral Potatoes” while Carol prefers something a bit spicier “Jalapeno Corn Casserole”. Here they are. Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving!

Carol McGowan’s Famous Jalapeno Corn Casserole

1 Cup long-grain rice

1 Medium onion, chopped

1 Medium green pepper, chopped

1 Cup celery, chopped

1/2 Cup butter or margarine, melted

1-2 large jalapeno peppers, seeded & chopped

2-16.5 oz. cans cream-style corn

1 1/2 Cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 TBS Sugar

Garnishes: Green pepper rings, fresh parsley sprigs

METHOD: Cook rice according to package directions. Set rice aside. Sauté onion, green pepper & celery in melted butter in a large skillet until vegetables are tender. Combine rice and sautéed vegetable mixture in a large bowl. Add jalapeno peppers, corn, cheese and sugar. Stir well. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased, shallow, 2-quart casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Garnish.

Roy’s Mom’s Funeral Potatoes

1/2 Stick Butter, Softened (not hot) & Set Aside

1- 10 1/4 oz Can Cream Of Chicken Soup

1 Pint Sour Cream

8 oz Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1- 16 oz Bag O’Brien Potatoes, Thawed.

METHOD: In a large bowl, stir margarine and soup: add sour cream, cheese and potatoes. Spread in a 13 X 9 greased pan. Baked at 350 degrees for one hour or until top browns slightly.

