Roy & Carol Taste Redneck Riviera American Blended Whiskey
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 26, 2018 @ 8:15 AM

Roy & Carol had John Rich on the air yesterday talking about his Redneck Riviera Whiskey American Blended Whiskey (Made in America) with 10% of the proceeds going to Folds of Honor. They provide scholarships to families that have lost a parent serving our country in the line of duty. Redneck Riviera American Blended Whiskey has a Light Vanilla, Butterscotch Sweetness, Caramel with a bright touch of Honey! OK, here we go….

By the way it’s available at Binny’s, Jewel/Osco, and liquors stores all over Illinois. Click here to find out more.

 

