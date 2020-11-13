      Weather Alert

Route 126 To Close In Plainfield For Railroad Crossing Improvements

Nov 13, 2020 @ 5:31pm

A rough crossing in Plainfield is finally getting some well needed improvements. The crossing on Route 126 just east of the intersection at Route 59 will close beginning Monday, November 16th at 9am, weather permitting. The Canadian National Railway crossing will be closed until Saturday, November 21st for the repairs, and vehicle traffic will be detoured via Route 59, 135th Street, and Essington Road. Truck traffic will see their detour as Route 59, US 30, northbound I-55, Weber Road, or southbound I-55 and Route 126. IDOT is saying to expect delays and allow some extra time as you travel out and about.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: 20 Funny, Flirty Texts to Let 'Em Know You're Interested
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Are We Forgetting to Sanitize at Home? These.
Illinois Facebook Users Can Still File Settlement Claim
Record Breaking Warm Weather Continues In Chicago
Jill Biden May Be the First First Lady to Have Full-Time Job That Isn't in the White House