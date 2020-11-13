Route 126 To Close In Plainfield For Railroad Crossing Improvements
A rough crossing in Plainfield is finally getting some well needed improvements. The crossing on Route 126 just east of the intersection at Route 59 will close beginning Monday, November 16th at 9am, weather permitting. The Canadian National Railway crossing will be closed until Saturday, November 21st for the repairs, and vehicle traffic will be detoured via Route 59, 135th Street, and Essington Road. Truck traffic will see their detour as Route 59, US 30, northbound I-55, Weber Road, or southbound I-55 and Route 126. IDOT is saying to expect delays and allow some extra time as you travel out and about.