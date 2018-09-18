Roseanne’s Character Will Die Of Opioid Overdose
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 8:04 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 04: Roastee Roseanne Barr speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ROSEANNE BARR has given so many interviews about “The Conners” and the fall-out from her racist Tweet that it seems like she’s doing a full-on promotional blitz for the show. In a new interview she revealed how Roseanne will die: By an OPIOID OVERDOSE.
Roseanne said that it was her idea to have the character struggle with a drug addiction, but of course she never intended on her DYING, and she doesn’t like it.
Quote, “It’s so cynical and horrible. She should’ve died as a hero, if they really wanted to kill me off. Or not [died] at all . . . They went far beyond just firing me.” Here’s more from People.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dan & Shay Surprise Fans with Pop-up Show, Personal Phone Calls Here’s a Great Jason Aldean Roadtrip for a Great Cause! Are You Putting Your Toilet Paper on the Holder Properly? It’s National Cheeseburger Day, Check out These Deals! The Buffalo Bills Are So Bad That Vontae Davis Retired at Halftime Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles headed to the Big Screen
Comments