Roseanne’s Character Will Die Of Opioid Overdose

ROSEANNE BARR has given so many interviews about “The Conners” and the fall-out from her racist Tweet that it seems like she’s doing a full-on promotional blitz for the show. In a new interview she revealed how Roseanne will die: By an OPIOID OVERDOSE.
Roseanne said that it was her idea to have the character struggle with a drug addiction, but of course she never intended on her DYING, and she doesn’t like it.
Quote, “It’s so cynical and horrible. She should’ve died as a hero, if they really wanted to kill me off. Or not [died] at all . . . They went far beyond just firing me.” Here’s more from People.
