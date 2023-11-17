98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ronnie Dunn Explains Why There Will Never Be A Brooks & Dunn Bar

November 17, 2023 5:05PM CST
There is a good reason why, even though they’ve been approached about it, Brooks & Dunn will never be bar owners.

“We’re just afraid to be in the bar business,” explains Ronnie Dunn. When speaking about the bar that his good friend, Garth Brooks, is about to open, Dunn says, “There’s not a building in town tall enough to take care of his business.”

Brooks jokes that the sixth floor of his new establishment could be the Brooks and Dunn floor, which the two country music icons got a big chuckle over.

Would you ever be in the bar and restaurant business? Why, or why not?

