      Weather Alert

Romeoville Police Department’s K9 Rood to Get Donation of Body Armor

Dec 14, 2020 @ 1:28pm

Romeoville Police Department’s K9 Rood will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Rood’s vest is sponsored by Jay and Carol Brickles of Green Valley, AZ and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know the 5 Subtle Signs That You're More Stressed Than You Realize
The Rialto Square Theatre Wins ACM Nomination & Becomes Set for Fox TV Show
Fox TV Show Films At Rialto Beginning Thursday
Jon Pardi Re-Makes the Joe Diffie Classic 'Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox'