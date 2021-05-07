Romeoville Police And SWAT Teams At Super 8 Motel Dealing With Man Waving A Gun
The Romeoville Police Department responded to the Super 8 Motel, 1301 Marquette Dr, at approximately 11 pm on 05/06/2021 for a man allegedly waving a gun out the window and yelling
threats. Police along with Will County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team have been on scene since. Contact has been made with the individual multiple times. At this time, we are led to believe this man is having a personal crisis and is refusing to come out of the room to meet with first responders. Romeoville Police is working with the Super 8 Motel to relocate guests and make the immediate area safe.