Romeo says he and Bow Wow are working on a documentary about their rise in the rap game
Courtesy of BETWhile a Verzuz battle between Romeo Miller and Bow Wow is unlikely to happen anytime soon, it appears the two have agreed to work together on a brand-new project.
In his latest Instagram post, Miller took time to celebrate the finale of his family’s BET documentary, No Limit Chronicles. In his message he also revealed that instead of a Verzuz battle between him and Bow Wow, which fans have been asking for, he’s decided to team up with Bow Wow to create a full-length documentary on their career.
“Just like my pops story, you think you know but you have no idea!,” Miller wrote in part, referring to his father, rapper Master P. “My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy [stuff] ha.”
“For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow @shadmoss to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together,” he continued. “Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real. #YoungLegend #History #Nostalgia #God.”
For a younger generation for fans, this collaboration is a big deal. The two artists both rose to fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s and were often pitted against each other in the media, though they later reconciled.
While both artists are known for their music, the two also ventured into film and television at a young age, with Bow Wow landing roles in Like Mike, Johnson Family Vacation, and Roll Bounce. Meanwhile, Romeo was featured in Honey and his very own Nickelodeon sitcom, Romeo!
No word yet on when the doc might come out.
By Candice Williams
