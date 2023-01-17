98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Romance Author Who Faked her own Death Now Accused of Fraud

January 17, 2023 10:00AM CST
Share
Romance Author Who Faked her own Death Now Accused of Fraud

Remember recently, when we told you about the romance novelist, who allegedly faked her own death?

Well, Susan Meachen is now accused of fraud, by her fellow author Candace Adams.  Adams says she had donated money for funeral expenses.

In 2020, in a Facebook post, Meachen’s daughter said that the author had taken her own life.  But, this past January 4th, Meachen created another post…  It revealed that she had not actually passed on.

Adams claims a group of authors donated money for a funeral – which never happened.  “All of that money was supposedly given to the daughter through PayPal,” Adams said.

She reportedly contacted the Benton Police Department of Tennessee to investigate.  “It’s fraud, basically,” Adams added.

Read more, here:  (The Sun)

More about:
#CandaceAdams
#FakeFuneral
#Fraud
#PayItBack
#PayPal
#RomanceNovelist
#SusanMeachen
Facebook

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts