Roger Daltrey encourages US artists to support Teen Cancer America charity
Courtesy of Teen Cancer AmericaSunday was National Cancer Survivors Day, and in recognition of the day, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey took part in a video chat with young folk-pop singer/songwriter Harry Hudson, a lymphoma survivor who’s a good friend of Kylie Jenner.
In a clip of the conversation, which was posted on The Who’s official Twitter feed, Daltrey discusses his quest to get more U.S. artists to help support Teen Cancer America, the charity he co-founded with band mate Pete Townshend. It funds the creation of designated social areas and specialized services geared toward young people with the disease.
Roger notes that playing benefit shows for Teen Cancer America — something The Who have done regularly in recent years — “is such an easy way to give back, ’cause you’re doing what you love to do. You’re playing music.”
He continues, “You’re raising money for [the charity] by playing the music you love. How hard is that? You know, you give one night of your life maybe once every two, three [years]… [or] every year if you can. It’s so easy…[And if]…the American artists get behind doing this and putting on events, we can have America completely covered in probably 10 years.”
Daltrey finishes by noting that the goal would be to have recreational areas in “about 90 hospitals” in the U.S.
Also in the video clip, Hudson talks about how he deals with the stress of fighting cancer and avoiding negative thoughts. He says meditating is helpful, and also suggests that people do activities that they’ve wanted to do but have been putting off, such as writing a song, playing piano, reading a specific book or watching a specific movie.
A full-length version of Daltrey’s conversation with Hudson is expected to debut online soon.
(Video features brief uncensored profanity.)
By Matt Friedlander
