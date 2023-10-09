98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

RODNEY ATKINS HAS A LUNG INFECTION!

October 9, 2023 6:46AM CDT
Rodney Atkins was forced to cancel multiple shows over the weekend due to health issues.

The “Farmer’s Daughter” singer wrote on social media Friday (October 6th), “It absolutely breaks my heart, but unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I have to reschedule my shows this weekend in Parker, Colorado and at Oklahoma State University. I have been pushing through a lung infection for the last few weeks on the road and my doctor has strongly advised me to rest and recuperate.”

His next scheduled stop is in Venice, Florida on November 4th.

