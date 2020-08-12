Roddy Ricch says his sophomore album “is going to be a full-blown masterpiece”

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesAfter his successful debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch is already working toward landing his second #1 album.
In a new GQ interview, the Compton rapper admitted he’s working on his sophomore album, but he won’t release it just yet.
“It’s really not about it being ready or not ready,” the “Box” rapper said. “It’s more about the timing. I really just drop when I feel like it. The next album is going to be a full-blown masterpiece. A real idea. A real body of work.”
In the past year, Roddy has experienced a massive amount of success, especially after Antisocial became the longest-running debut rap album to land in the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart since 50 Cent‘s 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
In light of COVID-19, which has significantly affected the music industry, Roddy has been spending his downtime at home binge-watching 50’s show For Life on ABC and diving into films such as Don’t Let Go, starring Stormy Reid.
Roddy said he’s also been whipping it up in the kitchen and listening to classic hits from Charlie Wilson and Stevie Wonder, and music from newcomer Snoh Alegra.
“Yeah. It’s different. I’m just in my environment,” Roddy admitted. “Certain music is created for going crazy — you’re in Miami, top-down 2 a.m. That’s when you listen to [Lil] Uzi [Vert] or DaBaby. But right now I’m in the Hills tucked up. I ain’t driving fast right now. There’s no money to really get. So we’re laid back.”
By Rachel George
