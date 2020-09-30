Roddy Ricch joins Don Toliver on the remix to Internet Money’s “Lemonade”

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for BETRoddy Ricch replaces Gunna and NAV on the remix to Internet Money‘s chart-topping single, “Lemonade.”
The Grammy-winning rapper delivered a smashing verse about his rockstar lifestyle and his luxury cars.
“Yeah, this codeine got me trippin’ / Wish it was over, I’ve been rollin’ for a minute / I got the broad, she want the ménage inside the pla-a-ace,” Roddy raps before bragging about his collection of Lamborghinis, Porsches and more. “Check my garage, I got too many choices.”
Internet Money is the LA-based production collective consisting of Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, E-Trou, KC Supreme, Pharaoh Vice and others.
The original version of “Lemonade” was featured on Internet Money’s debut album, B4 The Storm, which dropped last month, featuring NAV, Gunna and Don Toliver. The single recently landed at the #9 spot on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
Roddy has been relatively quiet this year, other than being featured on Cordae‘s “Gifted.” Earlier this year, the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial rapper won Best New Artist and Album of the Year at the 2020 BET Awards.
Roddy is now working on the follow-up to his #1 debut album, which may arrive sooner than later. “It’s more about the timing,” he told GQ last month. “The next album is going to be a full-blown masterpiece. A real idea. A real body of work.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.