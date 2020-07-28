Rod Wave reveals the track list for forthcoming deluxe version of ‘Pray 4 Love’
Tyler BenzRod Wave announces the deluxe version of his sophomore album, Pray 4 Love, in hopes he’ll earn his first Billboard 200 #1.
Tuesday, the Florida rapper took to Instagram to share the album’s track list, which features an alternative version of “Rags2Riches,” with Lil Baby, and another potential banger with Yo Gotti.
“Yeah, I’m trying to do No. 1, man, with my deluxe,” Rod told Billboard. “I ain’t got a No. 1 album yet, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”
The deluxe version also features Rod’s latest song, “Through the Wire.” Similar to Kanye West‘s 2004 debut single, it was written after Rod’s near-fatal car accident in June. The video was shot in front of the damaged 2020 Corvette Stingray he was in at the time.
Music is a direct expression of Rod’s life, which is why he’s cautious yet open to working with other artists who share his passion.
“I never really was like, ‘Let’s me and this rapper link so the song can go crazy and everybody can listen to it,’” Rod shared with Billboard. “Music always kind of been like an escape for me. So when I make my projects and I make my music, I really just make it for people like me. I just do it because I love it.”
You can hear Rod Wave’s triumphant story on the deluxe version of Pray 4 Love, which arrives either this Friday, July 31st, or the following Friday, August 7th.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.