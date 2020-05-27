Rod Stewart, Pat Benatar and more join Call for Code climate change & COVID-19 awareness campaign
Courtesy of Call for CodeRod Stewart, Pat Benatar and Kenny Loggins are among more than 50 celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and fashion that have teamed up to support the Call for Code climate change and COVID-19 awareness campaign.
The initiative is advocating for “new tech solutions to help people suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.”
Other music stars supporting the initiative on their social media include Cyndi Lauper, Boy George, Sammy Hagar, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Gloria Estefan, Quincy Jones, Matchbox Twenty‘s Rob Thomas, Rev. Run of Run DMC, Celine Dion, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ricky Martin.
“TOGETHER, we can fight back against #COVID19 & Climate Change,” Stewart tweeted. “I encourage developers & innovators to make a difference.” He also added the hashtag #TechforGood.
Many of the other artists supporting the cause tweeted similar messages.
Among the many other celebrity supporters of the campaign Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Bridges, Pierce Brosnan, Steve Buscemi, David Copperfield, Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, Jonas Brothers, Fall Out Boy and Pitbull.
For more info, visit CallforCode.org.
By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander
