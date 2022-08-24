Rocky Times? Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Files for Divorce

Legla law concept image, scales of justice and books

Sylvester Stallone, and his wife of 25 years, are calling it quits.

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, Friday. Flavin claims that Stallone is moving assets from their marital fund.

The reason for the divorce is unclear.

Some fans have noticed that Sly covered up a tat of her face, which was on his arm.

In a statement, he said, “we are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”