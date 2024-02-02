Rocky’ Actor Carl Weathers Dead At 76

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Moderator Carl Weathers speaks onstage during The Mandalorian FYC Event at DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, California on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Carl Weathers, who was best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, has died of undisclosed causes, his family announced on Friday. He was 76 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the family announced, noting that Weathers passed away “peacefully” in his sleep. “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations.”

Weathers, a former NFL linebacker, first made his mark in 1976’s Rocky. In addition to playing the role in three subsequent films, he went on to appear in 1987’s Predator, 1988’s Action Jackson, 1996’s Happy Gilmore and, more recently, The Mandalorian, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

