November 28, 2023 5:05PM CST
'Rockstar' Is Dolly Parton's Highest-Charting Album Ever
Turns out Dolly Parton really was a rockstar all along.

The country legend’s new rock album, Rockstar, is the highest-charting album of Parton’s career, landing at #3 on the Billboard 200 with more than 118,000 physical copies sold.

Parton promised to make a rock album after she was voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

It features a long list of famous guest stars, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, and Joan Jett.

What makes Dolly such an enduring icon? Does Rockstar live up to the hype?

