Rockabye Baby! Miranda Lambert is now in the lullaby business

ABC/Image Group LAWhen you’re thinking about singing a little one to sleep, Miranda Lambert hits like “Gunpowder & Lead,” “Kerosene,” and “Mama’s Broken Heart” probably don’t immediately come to mind — but there’s a new album that aims to change that.

Miranda’s songs are the latest ones to get the lullaby treatment from the Rockabye Baby! series of albums. In the past, the franchise has turned hits made famous by the likes of Taylor Swift, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, the Eagles, and Beyonce into baby-friendly instrumentals.

Rockabye Baby!: Lullaby Renditions of Miranda Lambert is set to be released June 28. If you can’t wait that long, you can check out a new animated video on YouTube set to what’s perhaps a more child-appropriate tune: “The House That Built Me.”

Here’s the complete track listing:

“Gunpowder & Lead”

“Somethin’ Bad”

“Kerosene”

“Little Red Wagon”

“Automatic”

“Mama’s Broken Heart”

“We Were Us”

“Vice”

“Tin Man”

“Famous in a Small Town”

“Over You”

“The House That Built Me”

