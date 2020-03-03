Rock Run Greenway Trail Closure Announced
Rock Run Greenway Trail, between Jefferson Street and McDonough Street, will be closed beginning on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The trail closure will NOT have a posted detour and shall be considered a dead end for the duration of the closure. The trail closure is expected to last approximately three days will be reopened for the weekend. Another scheduled trail closure, between Jefferson Street and McDonough Street, will begin on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 for approximately four additional days. Upon completion of these two scheduled closures the Rock Run Greenway trail we remain closed, between McDonough Street and Olympic Boulevard, for approximately four months with the already posted detour on the parkway sidewalk of Houbolt Road. The Rock Run Greenway trail modifications are due to the Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project. This project includes installation of approximately 13,700 linear feet of 30-inch to 48-inch cured-in-place-pipelining. This project will restore the structural integrity of the sanitary sewer interceptor and reduce the amount of rainwater entering the sanitary system. Walkers and bikers that use Rock Run Greenway Trail should not enter and use extreme caution near the vicinity of the work zone.