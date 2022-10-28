Rock legend and Country Music Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis died on Friday, Oct. 28, according to a statement from his publicist. He was 87 years old.

A singer, songwriter and pianist known to fans as “The Killer,” Lewis was the voice behind staple songs of rock n’ roll such as “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Breathless” and other classics.

He also had a sizable presence in the country genre, with multiple top-ten hits on the Billboard country chart during the 1960s and 1970s. Over the course of his career, he earned 30 top-ten country hits and several number-ones, including “To Make Love Sweeter For You,” “Me and Bobby McGee” and “There Must Be More to Love Than This.”

Lewis has been a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1986. Just days before his death, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The singer died at home in Mississippi with his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, by his side. No cause of death is immediately available.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, a sister, a cousin and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial information is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Arthritis Foundation or The Recording Academy’s MusiCares.

