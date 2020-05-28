Robin Thicke returns with romantic new single, “Forever Mine”
Big Hassle MediaR&B crooner Robin Thicke is back with a new single, “Forever Mine.”
The soulful ballad pays homage to true love, and also serves as a nod to Thicke’s longtime friend and collaborator, the late music exec Andre Harrell, who passed away May 7.
As previously reported, Thicke first previewed the song during BET’s A Tribute to Andre Harrell last Sunday.
“‘Forever Mine’ was the last record I finished with Andre, my mentor, executive producer, and Godfather to my son Julian. When you meet the perfect someone, you can’t let them slip away,” Robin said in a statement.
The heartwarming track serves as the perfect reminder to appreciate your loved ones now more than ever.
“Right now people are more stressed than ever,” Thicke said. “We need patience, we need hope and we need love.”
“Forever Mine” will be featured on Thicke’s upcoming studio album, and follows his 2019 singles “That’s What Love Can Do“ and “When You Love Somebody.“
By Rachel George
