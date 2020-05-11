Roberta Flack to host YouTube listening party this Saturday to benefit Feed the Children
© Jeri Jones PhotographyRoberta Flack will host a special YouTube listening party this Saturday, May 16 starting at 3 p.m. ET, featuring the legendary pop/R&B singer’s favorite and most popular songs streamed live.
Those who check out the event are being encouraged to donate money to the Feed the Children charity and its efforts to provide food and other essentials to hungry children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Children need us now more than ever,” says Flack. “We want to be sure that people who need food get it. Each of us can give something. Please give help, connect, and sing a mighty song of love, compassion, and care. We’re in this together and helping each other.”
Adds Feed the Children president and CEO Travis Arnold, “I am thrilled Ms. Flack — an iconic music artist that I, and many others, have listened to for years — has chosen to support Feed the Children’s mission to provide resources during these difficult times.”
The listening party, which was curated by Roberta, will be streamed on Rhino Entertainment’s YouTube channel. Singer and political commentator Santita Jackson will introduce each track, while Flack will message answers to select questions during the 45-minute presentation.
Meanwhile, the previously reported deluxe, expanded reissue of Flack’s 1969 debut album, First Take, which originally was due out in April, is now coming July 24. First Take includes Flack’s classic cover of British folk singer/songwriter Ewan MacColl‘s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks during the spring of 1972.
The reissue is a three-disc package featuring CD and LP versions of the album, plus an extra CD with 12 previously unreleased tracks.
You can pre-order the reissue now exclusively at SoulMusic.com.
